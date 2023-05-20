ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran slams State government

May 20, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran speaks during the party’s Kanayannur taluk office march against LDF government in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

On the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Kochi. K. Surendran, president of the party’s Kerala unit, accused the government of corruption and said that this was being done because they knew they would never return to power again in Kerala.

It was due to the Kerala government’s maladministration that the Centre’s interventions to control price rise never got reflected in the State, Mr. Surendran alleged. He accused the CPI(M) of indulging in malpractices and said that life wasn’t safe in the State. “Doctors are getting killed, people are getting lynched. People die in boat accidents and from wild animal attacks,” he rued.

Mr. Surendran also accused CPI(M) local units of wielding control over the police, making the force inefficient. He criticised the State government for placing P. Vijayan, inspector general, under suspension in connection with the investigation into the Elathur train arson case.

