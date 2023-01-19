ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran slams State government

January 19, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should come out with a white paper on the financial support offered by the Central government to the State, demanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Surendran said the financial indiscipline and incapabilities of the State government forced the State into debt trap.

A comparison of the aid offered by the UPA and NDA governments to the State would reveal the truth. It was the Narendra Modi-led government that offered maximum support to the State government, he said.

