HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surendran slams State government

January 19, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should come out with a white paper on the financial support offered by the Central government to the State, demanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Surendran said the financial indiscipline and incapabilities of the State government forced the State into debt trap.

A comparison of the aid offered by the UPA and NDA governments to the State would reveal the truth. It was the Narendra Modi-led government that offered maximum support to the State government, he said.

Related Topics

state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.