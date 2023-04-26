ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran alleges backdoor appointments in Health department

April 26, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Wednesday alleged that the Left front government had recruited their favourites through backdoor and contract appointments in the health sector over the past seven years.

Stating that contract appointments were rampant in programmes and facilities supported under the Centre’s National Health Mission, he asked whether M.V. Govindan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was ready for a debate on the contract and backdoor appointments made in the Health department.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the State, Mr. Surendran said that Mr. Modi had clearly drawn out the lack of development under the successive Left and United front governments in the State. The party would continue holding meetings with the youth by coming up with various programmes in the next one year as a continuation of the Yuvam meet held in Kochi, he said.

