Support of local bodies sought as daily cases go up in Ernakulam

First-line treatment centres likely to be opened in district

Local bodies in Ernakulam have been told to remain prepared in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

A meeting convened by the District Collector suggested that necessary preparations be made, if a wave-like situation emerged by the end of June or beginning of July. The move comes at a time when the district is reporting around 1,000 fresh cases daily. Panchayats and municipalities may have to consider setting up first-line treatment centres in case of a rapid spike in cases, officials said.

Local bodies were roped in as part of decentralised efforts to check the spread of the disease and provide treatment to infected people during the first and second waves of the pandemic. Though some preparations were made during the third wave, local bodies had not opened first- or second-line treatment centres, as patients were mostly treated at government and private hospitals.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Wednesday that there was around 30% increase in the number of fever cases now compared to the same time last year. There has been a considerable rise in viral and dengue fever cases over the last three weeks, according to official estimates.

The Health department said the rise in daily cases was on expected lines, as it had forecast the graph going up by the fourth week of June, culminating in a possible wave-like scenario by the first week of July. Dr. Jayasree said that those with fever alone may not go for test. They could go for a test, if they experience symptoms such as cough and cold along with fever, she added.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to wear masks, especially in crowded places, and adhere to the health protocol