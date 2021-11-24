Supplyco set to launch online sales

KOCHI

Cooperative launches new range of products under Sabari brand

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, the apex consumer cooperative in the State, will launch its online sales venture on a pilot scale in Thrissur Municipal Corporation area on December 11. The venture will then be launched in all other municipal corporations by the end of December, said Ali Asgar Pasha, chairman and managing director of the corporation, here on Wednesday.

Online sales are expected to give a big boost to the sales turnover of the corporation, which has registered a significant success with its own brand of products. Mr. Pasha said that the whole wheat flour under Supplyco’s Sabari brand had found great popularity. A total of 4 crore 1-kg packets of the flour was sold over the past seven months. He said it was an indication of the acceptance of the Sabari brand of products, including tea, among Supplyco customers.

The cooperative has launched a whole of range of products under its brand, the latest being Sabari washing soap. The first product was Sabari brand of tea.

Supplyco expects to expand the area of operation of the online sales to all district centres in the State by the end of January next. The facility will then be made available in all the 100 Supplyco supermarkets across the State by February end. Soon thereafter, the service will be spread across the State, Mr. Pasha said.

He said that a logistics management software had been developed and that there would be a delivery application that could be used to place orders with Supplyco. The availability of products would be listed on the app and the customers could order products on the basis of the list.

With a total of 1,620 outlets, the consumer apex cooperative has a turnover of ₹6,000 crore. The cooperative also has 21 mobile Maveli stores.