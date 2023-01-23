ADVERTISEMENT

Supplyco sells non-subsidised items worth ₹665 crore

January 23, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation sold ₹665.72-crore worth Sabari non-subsidised items through Supplyco outlets between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

Supplyco chairman and managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi said in a press release here on Monday that the non-subsidised items were bought by the apex consumer cooperative directly from the open market and sold at low margins. There are over 30 essential food items being sold as non-subsidised items by the corporation.

Supplyco sold around ₹1,081-crore worth fast-moving consumer items during the period. Sabari products brought in a turnover of nearly ₹200 crore. It includes turnover from sale of non-subsidised coconut oil, tea, curry powders, masala, asafoetida, mustard, and fennel seeds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 3,316 tonnes of Sabari tea was sold during the period, which brought in a profit of ₹24.30 crore.

Supplyco was also able to sell medicines worth around ₹100 crore in 2022. A total of ₹921.7-crore worth subsidised items were sold through the cooperative outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US