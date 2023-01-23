HamberMenu
Supplyco sells non-subsidised items worth ₹665 crore

January 23, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation sold ₹665.72-crore worth Sabari non-subsidised items through Supplyco outlets between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

Supplyco chairman and managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi said in a press release here on Monday that the non-subsidised items were bought by the apex consumer cooperative directly from the open market and sold at low margins. There are over 30 essential food items being sold as non-subsidised items by the corporation.

Supplyco sold around ₹1,081-crore worth fast-moving consumer items during the period. Sabari products brought in a turnover of nearly ₹200 crore. It includes turnover from sale of non-subsidised coconut oil, tea, curry powders, masala, asafoetida, mustard, and fennel seeds.

A total of 3,316 tonnes of Sabari tea was sold during the period, which brought in a profit of ₹24.30 crore.

Supplyco was also able to sell medicines worth around ₹100 crore in 2022. A total of ₹921.7-crore worth subsidised items were sold through the cooperative outlets.

