Supplyco opens ‘express mart’ at Ente Keralam expo  

April 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

It offers discounts on FMCG products as well as Shabari brand of products

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation has opened an ‘express mart’ at Ente Keralam pavilion as part of efforts by the organisation to reach out to people using the latest technology.

The express mart was opened at the Marine Drive venue of the mega exhibition and sale being organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the State government from Saturday.

The express mart offers “big discounts” on FMCG products as well as Shabari brand of products from the Supplyco stable, said a communication from the Corporation here on Saturday. There are also “attractive offers” coming with the express mart sales.

The communication cited Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil as saying that the express mart was an opportunity to know at close hand the operations of Supplyco and to purchase essential items at discount rates. The outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during exhibition days. Express marts will also be opened at the upcoming Ente Keralam venues in Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Thiruvuananthapuram districts.  

The mart will be open at the Kannur Police Grounds (April 11 and 17), SKMJ HSE (April 24 to 30) at Kalpetta in Wayanad, Ponnani AVHSS in Malappuram (May 4 to 10), Kozhikode beach (April 12 to 18), and at the Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram from May 20 to 27.

