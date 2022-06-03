Supply shortage helps pineapple prices recover

Heavy rains in May resulted in severe crop loss

The price of raw pineapple being exported to upcountry destinations has risen to a record level of ₹45 to ₹47 a kg.

The price, which ruled below ₹30 a kg for about a month ago, has been given a boost by shortage of supplies following heavy rains in May, resulting in severe crop loss. The price of ripe fruit, mostly sold in the local market, is ₹38 to ₹40.

James George, a pineapple farmer, is apprehensive that the prices will slip after 15 to 20 days, considering the possibility of increased supplies, even as farmers like Baby John in Vazhakulam claimed that around 40,000 tonnes of ripe fruit may have been lost in heavy rains due to shortage of labour for harvesting.

Support prices

An official of Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company, said the firm had been intervening in the market and procuring any excess availability to support farmers. The company initially procured around 10 tonnes of the fruit for processing at the rate of ₹15 a kg, which is the support price announced by the government. The initial intervention was followed by procurement of around 30 tonnes at the same rate, even as the prices had ruled low, forcing farmers to abandon ripe fruits in their plantations, the official added.

The official said the company was producing around 90 PET bottles per minute to meet its requirement at the Jive brand of fruit drinks, which includes mixed drinks combining mango, guava, and apple. The company also produces 6,000 packets of 250 ml capacity of fruit juice per hour. The fruit processing company is jointly owned by the State government (51%), Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council (19%), and farmers (30%).

Meanwhile, the fruit processing company’s venture to produce disposable cutleries and plates from pineapple leaves has received a boost with the sanctioning of ₹2.5 crore for the project. The Indian Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Research will provide technology for the project, said the official. This is a first-of-its-kind project in the country. and a tender for civil works has been invited.