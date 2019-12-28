Suppliers continue to draw water from wells despite order

Over 90% of water tankers continue to draw water from wells in various areas in the district despite a directive issued by an Assembly committee that water should be collected only from hydrants and supply points of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

A special squad constituted by the district administration in the wake of a directive from the committee found that less than 20% of water tankers in Ernakulam were collecting water from KWA. While banning the collection of water from quarries, the Legislative Committee had permitted tanker operators to collect water from certified wells for 15 days as an interim measure. The time period allotted by the committee had ended on December 20.

“Though the Assembly committee had specifically insisted not to extract well water, it was found during a surprise check held on Monday that only two vehicles of the nine examined were carrying water drawn from sources under the KWA. It is anticipated that 90% of the carriers are still supplying water collected from wells,” said senior officials associated with the squad.

The Assembly Committee had cracked the whip following complaints that tanker lorries were collecting untreated water from abandoned, waterlogged quarries and other waterbodies for supply to schools, hostels and hospitals. Committee chairman K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, had asked the district administration to cancel the order of the previous District Collector not to stop tankers midway for inspections while asking officials to inspect vehicles on a regular basis. While providing water to tankers, the time of supply and the number of the vehicle should be included in the water bill. Only vehicles that have been certified and issued licence should be used for collection and supply of water. The quantity and quality of water should be periodically inspected, it was suggested.

R. Ramachandran, general secretary of the Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters Welfare Association, said that they were yet to receive any official communication from the district administration stating that water should be collected only from KWA sources. “We are ready to draw water from the points available under the authority. However, it needs to take necessary steps to turn the proposal into a reality,” he said.

Mr. Ramachandran pointed out that the payment process for drawing water from KWA remained cumbersome. “It will take at least two days to make a payment because of bureaucratic hurdles. We have prior agreement with our customers and cannot suffer by violating it. The authorities can ease the process by implementing systems that will enable us to make the payment at least four days before the date of delivery,” he said.

Operators’ meet

The district administration has convened a meeting of tanker lorry owners involved in transporting drinking water and septic waste, at the Collectorate here on December 30.

The meet will discuss steps being taken as part of the ‘Operation Pure Water’ initiative launched on the basis of a directive issued by the Legislative Committee on December 5. Officials of various Government departments will attend the meeting, according to an official release.