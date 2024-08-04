Supplco receives ₹100 crore from govt.

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has informed the Kerala High Court that it has received ₹100 crore from the State government for paying the outstanding dues to its suppliers of spices. The submission was made before the court recently when a petition filed by Supplyco seeking to revise the court’s earlier order directing it to pay a proprietor of a firm the amount due to him for supplying spices to the corporation came up for hearing. Counsel for the Supplyco also submitted that of the ₹100 crore received, ₹8.64 crore has been paid to the writ petitioner. who sought payment of his dues. Counsel added that Supplyco had several other commitments to make. The court directed Supplyco to pay a further amount of ₹Rs.12 crore to the writ petitioner out of ₹100 crore received by it. The Supplyco had earlier asserted that it was unable to pay the firm the amount as ordered by the court, as it had not received any amount from the State government. The court had then reminded the government that Supplyco was an institution essential to the social fabric of the State and if it was left to its present fate, it would cause cataclysmic consequences.