Superchlorination advised in schools in Ernakulam that reported presence of coliform bacteria in drinking water

Published - July 22, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has asked schools to carry out superchlorination in water after tests revealed the presence of coliform bacteria in samples collected from a few schools under the Ernakulam educational sub-district.

The presence of coliform bacteria was found in water distributed through the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) network. Superchlorination will be done in tanks used to collect water supplied by the KWA. Regular sampling will also be done to ensure that the water is safe to consume, according to the authorities.

Suspected water contamination leaves over 300 residents of Kochi flat complex sick

The department had directed schools to carry out routine testing, especially during the monsoon, to ensure the quality of water used for drinking and preparation of mid-day meals. It had been a routine practice, and corrective measures were taken on the basis of the test results, it said.

Dismissing reports that the water quality situation was similar to the case reported at the DLF apartment complex in Kakkanad, officials said only a few schools had reported the presence of coliform bacteria above the desired levels. The school authorities had been told to carry out superchlorination in storage tanks, they said.

drinking water / school / Kochi

