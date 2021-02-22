Kochi

Super specialty block inaugurated at GH

A new super specialty block at the Ernakulam General Hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Sunday. The block was constructed at a cost of ₹57.95 crore and was funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Bhabhatron telecobalt unit for radiotherapy at the hospital was upgraded at a cost of ₹1.10 crore with help from the Rotary Club of Cochin. The existing microbiology lab was renovated at a cost of ₹21 lakh and the skills lab was upgraded. The super specialty block will house departments including cardiology, cardio-thoracic wing, neurology, neurosurgery, and paediatric surgery. A kiosk was also inaugurated at the General Hospital for the Karunya health scheme.

