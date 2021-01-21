Summit for students

KOCHI

21 January 2021 01:13 IST

KSUM event from January 28 to 30

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold IEDC Summit 2021 this month-end, providing delegates from across the State an opportunity to express their entrepreneurial ideas and interact with experts attending the event from the world over.

“Innovations and Creativity in Time of Crisis” is the theme for the January 28-30 event, which is Asia’s largest virtual aspiring student entrepreneurship summit. KSUM is organising the summit in association with Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady. Registrations can be made at www.iedcsummit.in.

The event features a series of technology tracks in extended reality, blockchain, startup expo, panel discussions, brainstorming sessions, interactive community and meet-ups. Student innovators from various IEDCs (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres) will exhibit their projects, according to a release. Integral to the summit will be knowledge and skill development sessions, where corporate leaders are slated to provide students an insight about the latest trends in technology.

