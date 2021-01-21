Summit for students

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold IEDC Summit 2021 this month-end, providing delegates from across the State an opportunity to express their entrepreneurial ideas and interact with experts attending the event from the world over.
“Innovations and Creativity in Time of Crisis” is the theme for the January 28-30 event, which is Asia’s largest virtual aspiring student entrepreneurship summit. KSUM is organising the summit in association with Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady. Registrations can be made at www.iedcsummit.in.
The event features a series of technology tracks in extended reality, blockchain, startup expo, panel discussions, brainstorming sessions, interactive community and meet-ups. Student innovators from various IEDCs (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres) will exhibit their projects, according to a release. Integral to the summit will be knowledge and skill development sessions, where corporate leaders are slated to provide students an insight about the latest trends in technology.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath