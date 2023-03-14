Summer showers may wash down particulate matter suspended in air, says PCB official

March 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Tuesday issued an order constituting an 11-member committee of experts for assessing the damage caused by the fire breakout at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

This comes as a continuation of penal measures initiated against the Kochi Corporation by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) two days after the fire breakout. The committee comprises PCB Chief Engineer, experts from the District Medical Office, office of the Principal Agricultural Officer, National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University, and the Water Resources department.

“The committee will immediately start damage assessment and submit a detailed report to the PCB Chairman. This is in addition to a show-cause notice issued to the Kochi Corporation over slapping of environment compensation of ₹1.80 crore in the wake of the fire breakout and the initiation of prosecution measures. We are also finalising the recommendations to be given to the Corporation in the wake of the fire,” said Ernakulam PCB Chief Engineer P.K. Baburajan.

He asked the Corporation to avoid a similar fire breakout at the plant since it could prove to be disastrous. Though the fire and smoke at the plant have been contained, PCB officials will continue monitoring the plant and constantly keep tabs on the air quality.

Mr. Baburajan said the initial spell of summer showers, which were likely shortly, might lead to the washing down of particulate matter suspended in the air and leachate from the plant into Kadambrayar, thus polluting the waterbody.

He added that areas south-west of the plant, including Irumbanam, Kakkanad, Maradu, and Thripunithura, were more vulnerable to pollution caused by the fire at the plant and its aftermath.

Mr. Baburajan urged the public to stop indiscriminate burning of waste and to segregate waste at source.