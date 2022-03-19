Summer camp at Regional Sports Centre in Kochi
The summer coaching camp at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) here will be held from April 4 to May 28, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.
Children aged five to 16 years can participate. Registration will begin from Monday. For details, call 0484-2204068.
