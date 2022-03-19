Kochi

Summer camp at Regional Sports Centre in Kochi

The summer coaching camp at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) here will be held from April 4 to May 28, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Children aged five to 16 years can participate. Registration will begin from Monday. For details, call 0484-2204068.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2022 10:13:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/summer-camp-at-regional-sports-centre-in-kochi/article65241066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY