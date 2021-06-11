Several leaders, workers quit Lakshadweep BJP

KOCHI

11 June 2021 23:36 IST

Row over sedition case against Sultana

The sedition case against filmmaker Aisha Sultana snowballed into a crisis of sorts within the BJP in Lakshadweep, leading to the resignation of several leaders and workers from the party on Friday.

Among those resigned were Abdul Hameed, party’s state secretary; Ummul Kulus, member of the Lakshadweep Wakf Board; and Saifulla Pakkiyoda, member of the Lakshadweep Khadi Board.

In a strongly-worded letter submitted to Abdul Khader, president of the party in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, they said the BJP workers on the islands were well aware of the frightening nature of the ‘anti-people’ policies being pushed by administrator Praful Khoda Patel. While these concerns had been taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several islanders spoke to the media on the same, the letter said.

Advertising

Advertising

The complaint made by Mr. Khader against Ms. Sultana, who had only expressed her view on how COVID-19 reached the islands at a television channel discussion, and the case launched thereon was what forced them to quit the party, the letter said.

“While all BJP workers on the islands were protesting the undemocratic steps taken by the administrator, you [Mr. Khader] lodged a false complaint against a native of Chetlat to destroy her and her family’s future,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Save Lakshadweep Forum decided to extend solidarity to Ms. Sultana in the wake of her clarification as to what she really wanted to convey at the panel discussion. A resolution to this effect is learnt to have been passed by the core committee of the Forum at its meeting late on Friday evening. The Forum also asked the BJP representative (Kasim Koya) part of it to explain why the collective was not consulted before Mr. Khader filed a complaint against Ms. Sultana.

P.P. Mohammed Faizal, MP from Lakshadweep, and T.M. Thomas Issac, CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Finance Minister, also extended their support to Ms. Sultana.