Suicide of assistant prosecutor: Director General of Prosecution orders fact-finding inquiry

January 23, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji has ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the suicide of Aneeshya S., Assistant Public Prosecutor, Munsiff Magistrate Court, Paravur, in Kollam in the wake of allegations that she had faced mental harassment from higher-ups.

In his order, Mr. Shaji said that he had examined certain audio clips and news reports obtained from various WhatsApp groups on the incident. Therefore, it was essential to make a fact-finding inquiry as to whether the unfortunate incident has any connection with the discharge of her official duties as an Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) and whether there was any sort of ill-treatment from her colleagues or official superiors.

Sheeba K., Deputy Director of Prosecution, Headquarters, Ernakulam, has been asked to inquire into the matter and to file a report within two weeks. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code in connection with the incident and the investigation is progressing. The DGP, therefore, ordered that the fact-finding inquiry be conducted without causing any prejudice to the investigation being conducted by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s panel directive

The Kerala Women’s Commission has directed to intensify the probe into the death of Aneeshya. She was found dead at her home on Sunday and the notes left behind by the deceased had alleged mental harassment by her superiors and colleagues. Commission member Indira Raveendran who met Aneeshya’s family on Tuesday said the deceased had been struggling with severe workplace stress. “Aneeshya, who has been working as an APP for the past nine years, always took the side of the truth. According to her family, she was experiencing a lot of stress of late as she was singled out by her higher officials and colleagues,” she said.

In a voice clip that surfaced after her death, Aneeshya is heard saying that she was humiliated and mocked by her superiors at a meeting of the APPs where they said that the confidential report would be made public. “Aneeshya took the extreme step due to this. Her husband, who is a judicial officer, has given a statement and handed over the documents to the police. If Aneeshya had to go through such a situation, we have to think about the scale of workplace harassment faced by ordinary women,” said Ms. Raveendran.

(With inputs from Kollam bureau)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.