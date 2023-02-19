Sufficient number of tankers to be deployed for water supply in crisis-hit areas in Ernakulam

February 19, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of officials of the district administration chaired by District Collector Renu Raj on Sunday reviewed arrangements for water supply in tankers in areas under the Kochi Corporation, Maradu municipality, and Chellanam, Kumbalanghi and Kumbalam panchayats that are reeling under severe water shortage.

The Collector said sufficient number of water tankers, both big and small, would be made available to supply water in the affected areas.

Water collected from the vending points of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Maradu and Thaikkattussery in Alappuzha district will be supplied in Maradu, Kumbalanghi, and Kumbalam. Large tankers will collect water from the KWA vending points in Aluva for supply in other areas.

The Collector instructed local bodies to ensure that other arrangements were also in place to meet water shortage.

Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer P.N. Ani submitted a report to the Collector on the state of affairs at the Pazhoor pump house of the KWA, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

Representatives of Water Tanker Owners’ Association, officials of the Department of Diaster Management, Deputy Transport Commissioner, tehsildars of Kochi and Kanayannur, and KWA officials participated in the meeting.

Antony Kureethara, Opposition councillor in the Kochi Corporation, claimed that with the pumps at Pazhoor requiring repair, there was a shortage of around 60 MLD (million litres per day) of water in the West Kochi area. The Thripunithura block committee of the Congress appealed to the district administration to ensure restoration of normal water supply in all affected areas.