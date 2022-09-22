Sudhakaran demands release of Youth Congress worker

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 22, 2022 23:17 IST

The Congress will take out protest marches to police stations if Jithin, the Youth Congress leader who was arrested in connection with the hurling of explosives at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, is not let off, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said.

Maintaining that Jithin was falsely implicated in the case, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged that the youth was drugged by the police before his statements were recorded. One person, whom the police had fed with a drug-laced chocolate for interrogation, is undergoing de-addiction treatment. The police failed to probe the role of some DYFI leaders in the case against whom some eyewitnesses had given statements, he alleged.

