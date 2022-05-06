Sudhakaran dares LDF for an open debate

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran dared the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for an open debate on development issues.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Mr. Sudhakaran said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would continue its winning streak in Thrikkakara. “Democratic forces have deep roots in the constituency, which has always favoured the Congress. No one can prevent the UDF from repeating its victory in the constituency,” he claimed.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress could announce its candidate within 24 hours of the election notification, which was something commendable. The weakness and internal strife in the CPI(M) will eventually favour the UDF, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the internal squabbles in the CPI(M) had resulted in the withdrawal of the decision to field a candidate, for whom graffiti was made. However, no media reported it. The media, which was always keen on portraying the Congress as a house divided, was keeping a studied silence on internal issues of the CPI(M), he alleged.

He also accused the media of adopting double standards while reporting internal issues in the Congress and the CPI(M). Mr. Satheesan said the fight in Thrikkakara was between those who were in favour of development and those opposing it. When development becomes the poll plank, the UDF will highlight development initiatives in Ernakulam in the past few decades. The credit for implementing mega projects in the district goes to the UDF, he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF candidate began his electioneering by attending a public reception organised by the CPI(M) at a few places in the constituency, including Vennala and Vazhakkala. Senior party leaders from the district attended.

UDF candidate Uma Thomas met several prominent citizens and institutions at Kadavanthra. The Assembly convention of the UDF will be held on May 9 at 4 p.m.