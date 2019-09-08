Sudhakaran blames police, district administration for traffic snarls

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said here on Saturday that the Public Works Department (PWD) had no role in resolving the traffic snarls in Ernakulam and it was the responsibility of the District Collector and the city police chief to find out a scientific solution to the issue.

“PWD engineers can only construct roads. They cannot control the traffic situation. It’s the task of the Road Safety Authority, involving the District Collector and the City Police Commissioner, to resolve traffic snarls,” he told media persons after inspecting the potholed roads at Kundannoor Junction here.

Mr. Sudhakaran asked whether it was not obvious that traffic snarls may occur when two flyovers were under construction. “The Public Works Department has earmarked ₹7 crore for carrying out immediate repair and maintenance works of damaged roads here. Of this, ₹1.5 crore was sanctioned two days ago,” he said.

He said that traffic jams had always been a feature of Ernakulam. “It had gone up even after the Kochi Metro was sanctioned,” he said. The Minister asked what was so special in the city police chief venturing out to fill potholed roads. “He did that after taking concrete from our engineers,” the Minister said while supporting the statement of District Collector S. Suhas that immediate repair works would be completed in a week.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the contractor had assured that the flyover work at Kundanoor would be over by March next. “Sixty seven per cent work of the flyover was over in a short period of time. You are bothered about only a pothole. A pothole can be filled by any Minister or policeman. But officials are required for constructing bridges. This is not Palarivattom flyover. A few people had tried to make this [Kundannoor] bridge like Palarivattom. But we did not allow that,” he said.

On public protest against toll collection for the use of badly damaged roads, he said the government was against toll collection and was not levying any toll for roads constructed by it.