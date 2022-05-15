Sudhakara Prasad, former AG, passes away

Former Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad passed away on Sunday. He was 81.

He had been Advocate General from 2006 to 2011 during the tenure of the Left Democratic Font (LDF) government led by V.S. Achuthanandan and again from 2016 to 2021 during the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. He had served as chairman of the Bar Council of Kerala.

Mr. Prasad started his practice in Kollam in 1964 and later shifted to Ernakulam under the late P. Subramanian Potti. He was a specialist in constitutional and cooperative society laws. He had also worked as State president of the All India Lawyers Union (AILU).

His legal advice against the prosecution of Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin case had courted a lot of controversy.

He is survived by his wife S. Chandrika, daughter Sini Ramesh (Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam) and son S. Deepak.