SUCC urges Governor to halt faculty appointments at Cusat

January 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to halt the appointment of faculty members at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

In a petition submitted to Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, the forum alleged that the appointments were being made in haste by Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan, who had received a notice from the Governor asking him to explain why his appointment should not be considered invalid in the wake of the Supreme Court quashing the appointment of Dr. M.S. Rajasree as VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The forum said it was learnt that the VC had initiated appointments under political pressure.

SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar said in the petition that Dr. Madhusoodanan was appointed VC in 2018 bypassing senior professors. He was appointed professor with retrospective effect in 2018 after the Syndicate ignored the findings of a selection committee which had found that he was not eligible for promotion as professor. The Syndicate then constituted another selection panel and promoted him as professor with retrospective effect from 2004.

Dr. Madhusoodanan rejected the allegations saying that the advertisement for nearly 30 posts was issued six months ago, and that it was an ongoing process. On allegations about his promotion as professor, he said there were several similar cases in which the assessment process as part of the promotion of faculty members had been delayed.