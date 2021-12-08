Substantial rise in students attending offline classes

Kochi

08 December 2021 01:28 IST

About three lakh students reach schools in batches in district

About 90% of the students in schools under the Department of General Education in Ernakulam have started attending offline classes in batches, as per the latest official estimates.

There has been a substantial increase in the number of students reaching schools compared to the attendance recorded in the first week after the schools reopened on November 1. Only one-third of the total number of students had joined offline sessions in the initial weeks.

“Almost 90% of the students in schools under the department are participating in offline classes. They are coming in batches as decided from the start of the physical mode of learning from November 1 onwards,” said Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam. About three lakh students are attending offline classes in the district in batches, according to the estimates by the General Education Department. About 100 students were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after the schools reopened. The corresponding number of teachers was around 50. No clusters have been reported from any school as on Tuesday.

The authorities pointed out that the strict implementation of the bio-bubble model had helped in checking the spread of the corona virus in clusters. Bio-bubbles help in ensuring physical distancing. Each bio-bubble consists of six to 10 students. One class may have two to three bio-bubbles. Only the students in a bio-bubble are permitted to interact with each other. On no account should the students in a bio-bubble interact with others in another bubble. The Health Department had suggested that the entire bio-bubble may go into quarantine after either a student or a teacher in the bubble test positive for SARS-CoV-2. The school managements concerned have to record it and inform Health officials as part of the standard operating protocol prescribed by the government. Teachers and students are permitted to join the bio-bubble only after they are tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and complete the mandatory quarantine period.