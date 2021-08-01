Subir Mukherjee takes charge as NSRY Admiral Superintendent

KOCHI

01 August 2021 21:14 IST

Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee took over as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY), Kochi on Sunday.

He took over charge from Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma, after paying floral tributes at the memorial for the ‘The Unknown Worker’.

Rear Admiral Mukherjee was commissioned into the Engineering Branch of the Indian Navy in November 1988. He has served as the Warship Production Superintendent at Yantar Shipyard at Kaliningrad, Russia, overseeing the construction of Teg-class frigates.

Advertising

Advertising

He served as Command Engineering Officer (CEO) at the headquarters of the Western Naval Command and as General Manager (Refit) at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. He completed the prestigious National Security Strategy Course in 2019 at the National Defence College, New Delhi, and was Command Refit Officer at the Eastern Naval Command.