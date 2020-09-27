‘Subhiksha Keralam’ project makes steady progress in Ernakulam

Kochi

27 September 2020 01:24 IST

Around 1,200 hectares identified for cultivation under the initiative

The ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ programme to bring fallow land under vegetable, fruit, tuber, paddy and other crop cultivation has made steady progress in Ernakulam district, with cooperatives and public institutions responding positively to the call to achieve self-sufficiency in food production in the wake of the pandemic.

Around 1,200 hectares have been identified in the district for cultivation, while nearly 540 hectares are already under various crops.

Primary cooperative societies have led the efforts, with over 1,000 acres under them, while public sector institutions like Traco Cables at Irumbanam too have joined the initiative.

Places like Keezhillam, Palliyakkal, Varapetty, Vazhakulam, Vadavukode, Vengola, and Vadakkekara have seen large areas being brought under fresh cultivation.

R.M. Ramachandran from Keezhillam said 15 acres in the area had been brought under cultivation under the aegis of a primary cooperative, while Palliyakkal near North Paravur, known for its efforts to cultivate paddy and vegetables, has prepared 25 acres to be brought under the cultivation of cold season vegetables like cabbage.

Palliaykkal Service Cooperative Bank is leading the efforts, bringing around 65 acres under vegetable cultivation and 220 acres under pokkali rice cultivation. The efforts had been on even before the call for Subhiksha Keralam programme was made.

Around 1.5 acres are under cultivation at Traco Cables, Irumbanam, a public sector undertaking.

Paddy has been identified as an important crop under the Subhiksha Keralam project. According to Agriculture Department sources, around 560 hectares have been identified for cultivation. Nearly 190 hectares had already been brought under cultivation, and more area is expected to be added in the winter season.

Restrictions on movement of people owing to the pandemic are seen as a major opportunity for raising food production, and crops like millets too are being encouraged. Around seven hectares have been brought under millet cultivation in the district.