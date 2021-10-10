Kochi

Subhash Park to reopen on Tuesday

One of Kochi’s major recreational centres, Subhash Bose Park, will reopen for public from 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The park was closed in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said here on Sunday that strict COVID-19 protocol would be followed for permitting entry into the park. Only two main gates will be opened for entry. The park will open for walkers from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. from October 13. The park will remain open on holidays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The timings will be adjusted in keeping with the COVID-19 situation. The Koithara Park in Panampilly Nagar would also be opened to the public from 4 p.m. on October 12, added the Mayor.


