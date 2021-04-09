Kochi

Subhash Park to reopen on Monday

After having remained shut for over a year, Subhash Park will be thrown open to the public at 6 p.m. on Monday.

It was closed in the wake of the COVID-19-related restrictions imposed last year. A butterfly garden and herbal garden at the park will also open on Monday. Subhash Park will also be turned into a venue for performances under Arts Space Kochi (ASK), the Kochi Corporation’s initiative to encourage art and cultural performances in public spaces. The first such performance at the park will be a dance event on Monday.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocol, entry into the park will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays and festival days, the park will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

