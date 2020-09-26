Subhash Park in Kochi all set to reopen after maintenance work

Mayor Soumini Jain and Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S. Nair at Subhash Park in Kochi on Friday.

KOCHI

26 September 2020 00:58 IST

After remaining closed for the public for seven months owing to COVID-19 related restrictions, Subhash Park on Park Avenue Road is set for reopening whenever the State grants permission for it.

Maintenance of the garden, lawns, and drains got over, according to a release from the Kochi Corporation. The Cochin Shipyard had been supporting the maintenance of the park with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds since June, the release said.

Mayor Soumini Jain and shipyard chairman and managing director (CMD) Madhu S. Nair visited the park to review the maintenance work.

