Subhash Bose Park to remain closed on Mondays

Subhash Bose Park will remain closed on all Mondays. However, it will remain open on those Mondays on which public holidays fall, according to a communication from the Kochi Mayor.

The new restrictions will come into force from September 19.

On all other working days, the park will remain open from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. On public holidays, the park will be open from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The decision was taken in accordance with the practice followed in parks in tropical countries. Mondays will be dedicated for the weekly maintenance and upkeep of the park. Similar restrictions are in place at the Kanakakkunnu Palace and the Thripunithura Hill Palace museum park, said the communication.