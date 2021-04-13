Subhash Bose Park in Kochi reopens

KOCHI

13 April 2021 01:47 IST

Pollinator, herb gardens too inaugurated

Not to be deterred by rain on Monday evening, Subhash Bose Park reopened to the public a year after pandemic-related restrictions forced its closure.

A pollinator garden and herb garden at the park were also inaugurated on Monday by actor Mammootty. Speaking at the event, Mayor M. Anilkumar said that the pandemic-related protocol would be followed at the park and surfaces would be regularly sanitised. He said that a gazebo at the park would be a permanent venue for Arts Space Kochi (ASK), the Kochi Corporation's project to promote art and cultural performances in public spaces. Mr. Mammootty lauded the fact that the public space had remained a park for so long, and had not been converted into a space for any other use. “The park used to be a location for film shoots,” reminisced Mr. Anilkumar.

The event was attended by former Mayor Soumini Jain, opposition leader Antony Kureethara, Deputy Mayor K. A. Ansiya and corporation standing committee chairpersons and councillors. Despite the summer showers that continued late into the evening, groups of youngsters chose to hang out at the park on Monday.

The pollinator garden and herb garden were set up under the Interact-Bio biodiversity project that is being implemented in the city by ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, and the corporation’s Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development. The pollinator garden is meant to attract butterflies, moths, honeybees, small birds, and bats. It houses plants such as nectar plants that butterflies and moths can feed on and help in plant reproduction.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all other days.