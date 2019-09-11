Subdued Onam for traders at shopping hubs

The traditional Thivuvonam eve, Uthrada Paachil, remained largely subdued in most part of Kochi as shoppers braved bad weather and a general recession in the economy to make last-minute preparations for the celebrations. Intermittent rain since Monday has thrown a spanner in the works of both traders and shoppers with traders, especially textile outlet owners, saying that business had not shown much improvement over the past one year.

A textiles trader at Broadway said that heavy rain in August and continuing periodic showers, coupled with the economic recession had seen customers becoming reluctant to make purchases. He said that most shoppers were just buying enough to make Onam gifts and nothing much for themselves.

The effect of bad weather was generally visible on the roads. The busy thoroughfares like M.G. Road, Shangmugham Road, Vyttila and Edappally junctions did not see the usual traffic movement. Though there were substantial crowds in two of the major shopping malls, business at the Ernakulam main market and Broadway, the hubs of economy purchases in the city, remained largely subdued.

The general slowdown due to weather conditions was more visible in vegetables and fruits markets. N.H. Shameed, a wholesaler, said the price of vegetables saw a slump on Thiruvonam eve as rain played havoc with sales on Monday morning onwards. Onam vegetable sales usually pick up momentum two to three days ahead of the Thiruvonam day. But substantial spells of rain on Sunday and Monday spoiled the business at the markets on Monday too.