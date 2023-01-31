Subash Park in Kochi gets its old charm back

January 31, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Subash Bose Park has emerged as one of the preferred public spaces in the city, especially among morning walkers since its renovation eight years ago.

After a public outcry over the abandoned state of the park, which is spread over 11.50 acres, it was spruced up by the Kochi Corporation by mobilising support through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of a public sector oil major and a private telecom company. Apart from restoration and repair work, new facilities were also installed in the park.

“The park is well maintained and taken care of. Our sole complaint being that it still opens only at 6 a.m., while we have been requesting the Mayor to advance it by 30 minutes so that more morning walkers and joggers benefit from it,” said Venu Bhagavathiparambu, a city resident.

However, sources in the Corporation claimed that they do open the park at 5.30 a.m. Officially, the park remains open from 5.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on normal days, while it is open for an additional four hours in the afternoons on holidays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in addition to the morning hours.

The only eyesore perhaps is the hanging bridge in the park that remains to be given a facelift and hence remains closed. The engineering department of the civic body has inspected it, and a file is being put up for its repair soon.

“Subash Park remains one of the models for renovation and upkeep of public spaces. It is being maintained by mobilising sponsorships and hence is not a drain on public funds,” said Corporation sources. Landscaping, musical walkways, meeting area, lighting system, gardening, replacement of electric posts, and ornamental lighting also form part of the modified park. The old and damaged toys for children were also eventually replaced with modern ones.