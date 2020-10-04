Sub Inspector arrested on rape charges

A police Sub Inspector was arrested on rape charges.

The 55-year-old officer was under suspension and surrendered on Friday. The petition was filed by the victim a month ago. Though the accused is now attached to the City police station, the petition predates to the time when he was posted at a station under the Rural police.

According to the petitioner, the officer had sexually abused her multiple times during his posting at the Rural station. The accused reportedly surrendered after his plea for anticipatory bail was rejected. He was presented before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

One killed in accident

A youngster died after his motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry on Seaport-Airport Road at Irumbanam on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ajin S. Nasar, 26, of Cochin University Colony. He was on his way to work when tragedy struck. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The Hill Palace police have registered a case for unnatural death.