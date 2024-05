The Ernakulam district committee of the Kerala Students Union distributed study materials worth around ₹1 lakh among the children in Vadattupara tribal colony near Kothamangalam on May 31 (Friday).

The study kits were distributed as part of the 67th foundation day of the organisation. Each kit had books, school bag, umbrellas and rain coat, according to a release.

Roji M. John, MLA, distributed the kits. K.M. Krishnalal, president of the district wing of the union, presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.