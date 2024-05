The Ernakulam district committee of the Kerala Students Union distributed study materials worth around ₹1 lakh among the children in Vadattupara tribal colony near Kothamangalam on May 31 (Friday).

The study kits were distributed as part of the 67th foundation day of the organisation. Each kit had books, school bag, umbrellas and rain coat, according to a release.

Roji M. John, MLA, distributed the kits. K.M. Krishnalal, president of the district wing of the union, presided.