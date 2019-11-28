Studies find marked reduction in width of Perandoor canal

Preliminary studies and field visits as part of Operation Breakthrough, launched by the district administration, to address the city’s waterlogging issues, have identified a marked reduction in the width of the Thevara-Perandoor canal.

“The mid-point of the 10.5-km-long canal lies near the South Railway Station. At its widest, the width of the canal is around 20 metres, which reduces to around 6 metres near the railway line,” said Koshy P.S., executive engineer, Major Irrigation Department, who is in charge of identifying obstructions to the flow of the canal.

“Where the railway track crosses the canal, the width has been reduced to around 1.2 metres, nearly cutting the canal into two portions,” he added. “While desilting can be done and issues of criss-crossing phone lines and cable wires can be resolved, the problem of the railway line breaking the continuity of the canal is more complicated to address. This will have to involve talks with the Railways and might be difficult to complete within the 90-day deadline,” Mr. Koshy said.

District Collector S. Suhas inspected the Perandoor canal near Judges Avenue on Wednesday. “Since the city is unplanned and the topography is tough, identifying problem areas as part of the project can be difficult,” he observed. The teams conducting preliminary studies on the reasons for waterlogging in 27 wards within the city are required to submit their work proposals with suggestions for remedial measures to a technical committee by November 29.