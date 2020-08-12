Students yearn for classroom learning

Study finds they are in need of emotional and learning support offered by the traditional mode

An assessment of online education done by the District Institute of Education Training (DIET) in Ernakulam has revealed that an increasing number of students were missing the emotional and learning support enjoyed by them in the traditional classroom mode.

The feedback collection on the online learning process, which began in June, emerged at a meeting of education officers convened by DIET as part of a research on the gaps in digital learning.

“Students who joined new schools, especially classes 1, 5, and 8, were facing the emotional gap of not having the traditional school atmosphere. They get support from their class teachers, who help them adjust to the new surroundings with ease. In the online mode, they seem to be missing the personal rapport they had with teachers in the conventional format,” said Gopakumar T.V., Principal, DIET.

A survey is on to assess the pluses and minuses of online education in the three regions of Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, and Vypeen. “An assessment of the learning process among children of migrant workers found that they did not have continued access to smartphones to watch sessions. Children get hold of mobile phones only after their parents return after the day’s work. Financial constraints also remain a hurdle for renewal of mobile data package. Lack of Internet connectivity is another issue,” he said.

The assessment showed that parents, already reeling under financial stress induced by the pandemic, were finding it difficult to manage the increasing expenses for online education. Many have taken loans and help from others to purchase laptops and smartphones for their children. With schools competing with one another by increasing the load of assignments given through messaging platforms, the consumption of mobile data has increased considerably.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 are anxious about their future, with no clarity yet as to when schools will reopen. They are also worried about the way they will be evaluated in the wake of a prolonged shutdown. Class 12 students are concerned about their higher studies.

The research found that many parents were also under stress, as they could not address subject-related doubts of their children. Moreover, there is little time for students to clear doubts in the already packed sessions.