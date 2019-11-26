‘Students with Talents’ campaign in Kerala schools

Come Thursday and thousands of students from nearly 900 government schools across the district would have learned far more than what classroom lessons have to offer, thanks to their interactions with fountains of knowledge from diverse fields like arts, literature, sports, and science.

The day will mark the end of a fortnight-long novel campaign, ‘Students with Talents’ of the General Education Department whereby select students from each of the participating school are taken to established talents residing near their schools for interaction and knowledge sharing. The campaign is aimed at identifying and nurturing hidden talents in students surmounting the limitations of classrooms. “We had received a list of 858 participating schools before the campaign got under way on Children’s Day and the number of schools would have only increased thereafter. Considering that many schools had organised interactions with multiple talents, the campaign will have visited more than 1,000 such personalities by the time it draws to an end on Thursday,” said George Bastin, district coordinator of the Kerala Education Rejuvenation Campaign under the General Education department. The students for the campaign were selected by teachers based on their aptitude. Before visiting the chosen talents, children are asked to compile enough information about them through multiple avenues like school libraries and computer search engines.

Students honour their accomplished hosts with flowers grown in organic farms in their schools before sitting down for interactions with them. “These visits are being documented both in audio-visual and print formats. The student groups visiting the talents also include members of Little KITEs IT Clubs, an initiative of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, who video document the interactions and capture images,” said Mr. Bastin.

Reports on the interactions have been sought from all 14 school sub-districts and out of the 42 such reports, the best three will be sent to the State-level report.

Among the masters visited in the district so far include writers Sethu and M.K. Sanoo, actor Salim Kumar, K.K. George, who was bestowed with the best farmer award, Chandramana Narayanan Namboodiri, an exponent of Kathakali music and chenda.

The campaign was kick-started after extensive preparations including videoconference by the Director General of Education and other stakeholders and compilation of list of talents to be covered.