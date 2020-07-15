Students win laurels in Class 12 exams

Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, won 101 distinctions in the Class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.
Delta Study, Fort Kochi, bagged 49 distinctions while the corresponding figure for Campion School, Edappally, was 57. NSS School, Thripunithura, won 28 distinctions. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly, secured 60 distinctions while SSRVM, Kochi, bagged 15 distinctions. Eighteen students of Sivagiri Vidyaniketan Senior Secondary School, Aluva, secured marks above 90%. Mar Thoma Public School, Edachira, registered 100 per cent pass with all the 87 students securing first class.
