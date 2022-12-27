Students warn of protracted protest till Lakshadweep Administrator is replaced

December 27, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Lakshadweep Students’ Association (LSA), an independent outfit of student community from the archipelago, has threatened to stage a protracted and vigorous protest till Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel is recalled and replaced by a “democratic-minded” administrator.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, LSA president Saeed Muhammed Anees and other office-bearers slammed Mr. Patel for his alleged anti-democratic and authoritarian administrative measures.

Mr. Anees said he and LSA vice president Abdul Jawad were arrested for protesting democratically and peacefully against Mr. Patel at the Kochi wharf on Christmas day. He accused Mr. Patel of assaulting him when he was being brought out of the ship by the police. “This showed that he [Patel] wasn’t fit to hold the post. We are being persecuted back in Lakshadweep for the democratic protests we conduct in the mainland,” he added.

Protests, including black flag waving, were organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its youth outfit Nationalist Youth Congress in Lakshadweep islands against the arrest of the LSA leaders. LSA office-bearers sought the support of other like-minded student outfits and political parties across the country in their democratic fight.

Mr. Anees said the decision to suspend the previous scholarship system and introduce the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) had hit the student community in Lakshadweep hard. “This has disrupted the distribution of scholarships to students over the last couple of years, forcing many to even discontinue their studies. Under NSP, students have to pay fees upfront and are only reimbursed later. This is unaffordable for students largely hailing from impoverished families,” he said.

There were not enough teachers in schools, while the decision to shift the education office from Kochi to Kavaratti had also caused immense hardship to students despite the fact that thousands of them from Lakshadweep were studying in Kochi, said Mr. Anees.