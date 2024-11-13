 />
Students to take oath on mental health on Children’s Day

Published - November 13, 2024 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students will take an oath on mental health on Children’s Day on Thursday.

Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese will administer the oath marking the conclusion of the project ‘Mind our Mind’ at SRV Higher Secondary School at 9 a.m. The project was organised jointly by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority, and Maithri, a voluntary organisation working towards suicide prevention. Awareness posters will be exhibited at the school.

A many as 1,000 volunteers were trained as part of the project targeted at senior secondary level students in Ernakulam. They were given training on mental health. Psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, and Social Justice department officials led the training sessions held at Muvattupuzha, Aluva, and Ernakulam. As a follow-up, student volunteers gave training at 150-odd schools in the district.

