Students take out proclamation rally ahead of Kerala science fest in Ernakulam

The festival will be organised at six venues in the city from November 9 onwards

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 07, 2022 20:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several students participated in a proclamation rally and flash mob on Monday ahead of the State science festival starting at six venues in the city from November 9 onwards.

Band performance and participation of Student Police Cadets, National Cadet Corps, and National Service Scheme units were the highlight of the rally flagged off by P.R. Ranish, chairman of the Kochi Corporation’s development works standing committee.

Students belonging to St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School, St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, and St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School participated in the rally and cultural programmes. They held placards with science equations and charts during the rally. T. J Vinod, MLA, inaugurated a flash mob and science drama held near High Court Junction.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration for the science festival will be held on November 9 at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. The fest is being held in the categories of science, social science, maths, work experience, and information technology. A vocational expo will be held as part of the four-day programme. The six venues in the city are Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam; St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School; St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School; Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School, Pullepady; Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thevara; and SRV Higher Secondary School, according to the organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app