Students take out proclamation rally ahead of Kerala science fest in Ernakulam

Several students participated in a proclamation rally and flash mob on Monday ahead of the State science festival starting at six venues in the city from November 9 onwards.

Band performance and participation of Student Police Cadets, National Cadet Corps, and National Service Scheme units were the highlight of the rally flagged off by P.R. Ranish, chairman of the Kochi Corporation’s development works standing committee.

Students belonging to St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School, St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, and St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School participated in the rally and cultural programmes. They held placards with science equations and charts during the rally. T. J Vinod, MLA, inaugurated a flash mob and science drama held near High Court Junction.

The registration for the science festival will be held on November 9 at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. The fest is being held in the categories of science, social science, maths, work experience, and information technology. A vocational expo will be held as part of the four-day programme. The six venues in the city are Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam; St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School; St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School; Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School, Pullepady; Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thevara; and SRV Higher Secondary School, according to the organisers.