Students switch to public schools in reverse migration

KOCHI

28 June 2020 01:56 IST

Over 10,000 children enrol in Classes 2 to 10 in Ernakulam

Nearly one-third of the children who joined public schools under the General Education Department in Ernakulam in the new academic year have migrated from unaided schools.

According to data collected from 15 block resource centres under Samagra Shiksha Kerala, as many as 10,355 children who got enrolled in classes 2 to 10 came from unaided schools in the district. The number of students who joined government and aided schools in June was 31,137.

The maximum enrolment of students from unaided schools was in Class 5. Of the 1,406 children who got enrolled in government and aided schools in Aluva, 316 came from unaided schools, while the corresponding figures in Angamaly and Ernakulam block resource centres were 1,215 (274) and 344 (302) respectively. As many as 146 students of the total 315 in Piravom have migrated from unaided schools, according to official sources.

“There is a growing acceptance among parents for public schools under the Education Department, especially during the pandemic. People have realised that they can get their children trained free of cost in public schools at a time when financial crisis caused by COVID-19 has impacted many families,” said Usha Manatt, district project co-ordinator, Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

Parents who enrolled their children in public schools told the school authorities that they were impressed with the online classes initiated by the government. “They had watched the video sessions aired through Victers channel along with their children and appreciated the teaching-learning process and communication abilities of teachers,” Ms. Manatt added.

A Government Order issued on June 5 had eased the process of migration of students from unaided schools to government and aided schools. It said such students could be admitted on the basis of their age to classes 2 to 9 under the Right to Education Act. Students can be admitted to classes 9 and 10 in recognised schools based on their age and performance in the entrance test. Submission of transfer certificates from unaided schools is not mandatory under the directive.