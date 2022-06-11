Students show a novel way to tackle plastic menace

The ‘ecobrick park’ set up by National Service Scheme volunteers of St. Peter’s Higher Secondary School, Kolenchery

June 11, 2022 21:44 IST

Poothrikka panchayat in Ernakulam set to emulate ‘ecobrick park’ set up by NSS volunteers

At first glance, a new park that has come up in Poothrikka panchayat near Kolenchery looks undistinguished, as it features objects quite common to any such park.

It is only when the inscription ‘ecobrick park’ is noticed that it piques one’s interest. Ecobricks are plastic bottles filled with used plastic.

Soon, it emerges that what look like cement basements of five trees are made up of such ecobricks so as a couple of benches. Eight rock-like objects for sitting also have inside them ecobricks with a concrete and sand mixture as an exterior shield. As a couple of them got deflated by rough use, they were further bolstered with stones and cement.

The park was the initiative of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of St. Peter’s Higher Secondary School, Kolenchery. “We used 1,762 plastic bottles and used plastic weighing nearly 350 kg for setting up the park. All our 92 NSS volunteers participated in the project, which started last June with the collection of plastic,” said A. Ambily, NSS programme manager of the school.

NSS volunteers collected plastic from their households, nearby roads, Kolenchery town, and even from the neighbouring Thiruvaniyoor panchayat. “It wasn’t easy filling the plastic bottles with plastic and compressing them with a stick. While light weight plastic covers could be rolled into the bottle comparatively easily, thicker plastic bags had to be shredded into pieces,” said Ms. Ambily.

That NSS volunteers turned it into a competition of sorts helped. For instance, Ann Maria Bava, one of the volunteers, made as many as 311 ecobricks since last November. “I made on an average 25 ecobricks in a month and only in one month did I make three times that number when it was turned into a competition,” she said.

Towards the end there was a dearth of plastic leaving the volunteers to fill 300 bottles with sand and five with cement. The unlit spot where the park was set up had previously served as a dumping ground and a hideout for miscreants during nights. In fact, while clearing the place, the volunteers collected two sacks full of empty liquor bottles.

The park also features a resting place for birds, a see-saw, a garden of 13 fruit trees, a pond, a windmill, and figurines made up of other things, including used tyres.

Poothrikka panchayat, which gave its consent for the park, remains bowled over by it. “We have asked all our 14 ward members to find suitable spots for setting up similar ecobrick parks on our own. Though we now collect plastic and sell it to Clean Kerala Company, this is a much more impressive way of dealing with the plastic menace,” said Varghese T.P., Poothrikka panchayat president.