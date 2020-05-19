Students raise funds online

The students of the Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, hosted an online fund-raiser ‘Reach Out’, as a part of Excel 2020, the annual techno-managerial fest of the college, in a bid to help the pandemic-hit population.

Held in collaboration with the non-profit organisation, SEEDS, the week-long event hosted over 10 celebrities and social media influencers. The event raised about ₹1.5 lakh.