Students protest at St. Albert’s College in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 07, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students organised a protest at St. Albert’s College in Kochi on Monday demanding action against those responsible for the alleged suicide attempt by a student.

The protesting students alleged that the college authorities had not acted against faculty members who had allegedly denied attendance to an undergraduate student of journalism who attempted suicide though he was eligible for it. Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) from nearby colleges barged into the campus to support the protest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They demanded that the management withdraw actions that curtailed the rights of students to protest on the campus. The Principal was not available for comment despite repeated efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app